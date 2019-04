× Lauderdale County man charged with raping teenage girl

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Greenhill man is accused of sexually attacking a teen.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Stephen McGee after a grand jury indicted him for rape.

Investigators with One Place of the Shoals said McGee gave the 15-year-old victim alcohol in the summer of 2017. She told investigators she passed out and remembered McGee assaulting her during the night.

McGee is out of jail on $50,000 bond.