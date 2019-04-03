Huntsville High School theatre presents ‘Newsies’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's time to 'Carry the Banner' to the Stage of Huntsville High School with Disney's Newsies!

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies brings to life the Newsboy strike of 1899 in an inspirational tale of newsboy Jack Kelly, who dreams of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies his army of newsies to strike.

The musical is based on the 1992 Disney film. Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Aladdin) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. Featuring the now classic songs 'Carrying the Banner,' 'Seize the Day,' and 'Santa Fe,' Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Tickets are $5. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. on April 5-6 and 11-13. There are also 2:00 p.m. matinees April 6-7 and April 13. You can purchase your tickets at the door or online here.

All performances take place at the Huntsville High School theater.