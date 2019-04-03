× HPD officer says in immunity hearing he followed policy, killed suicidal man in self-defense

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Officer William Darby said in court he shot and killed a man last year because a fellow officer didn’t have control of the situation and he feared for her life.

Darby is charged with murdering Jeffrey Parker at his home in April 2018. Parker, 49, had called police and said he was suicidal. When police arrived, they said they found him sitting in a room holding a gun to his head.

Darby’s attorneys said in court Wednesday that the charge against him should be dropped because he acted in self-defense and was within police guidelines when he shot and killed Parker. A review of the shooting by a review board cleared Darby of any wrongdoing, but Madison County prosecutors took the case to a grand jury.

When Darby took the stand to detail what happened that night, he said he was scared and that the call was “not a regular suicide call.” Two other officers were on the way to the scene as well, and Darby said he thought it had potential for an ambush.

Darby says call details scared him, thought could be ambush. Figured needed to have extra officers to set up perimeter. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) April 3, 2019

Darby said he grabbed his shotgun and ran to the house, where the other two officers were at the front stoop. One was inside at the door and the other was on the stoop, he said, and he couldn’t see inside or ascertain the situation. Radio calls before he arrived asked for radio silence, he said.

Darby said he feared the officer in the home was trying to negotiate with Parker without protecting herself. The officer’s gun was down, he said and he thought Parker was about to shoot her. He told the officer to raise her gun, he said.

Officer Darby says he was in fear for the other officers safety when he arrived on scene. Adds that he desperately was trying to figure out what was happening. @whnt — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) April 3, 2019

Darby said the officer didn’t have control of the situation and he was afraid Parker would shoot her. It was obvious he needed to take control of the situation, he said.

He moved into the home and pointed the shotgun at Parker’s face, he said, and ordered him twice to put his gun down. Parker shrugged after he told him the second time, and when his shoulder moved, the gun moved, Darby said. He fired one shot at Parker, he said, “effectively ending the threat.”

Darby says given circumstances of situation felt had no other choice but shot Parker. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) April 3, 2019

After Darby’s testimony, video from his body camera that night was played in the courtroom. The video shows Darby getting his shotgun, running to the house and telling the officer in the house to point her gun at Parker. Video shows the shot Darby fired hit Parker in the chin.

Darby runs to Parker’s home w a shotgun. He immediately begins to breathe heavily. He asked the officer who was inside to “point her f****** gun at him” adds that “he can shoot you” @whnt — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) April 3, 2019

After the video was played, prosecutors asked Darby if he ever intended to arrest Parker. Darby said he hoped the situation would turn into an attempted suicide, and that they could get Parker to a hospital for help.

When asked what law Parker had broken when Darby shot him, Darby said he didn’t follow a lawful order from a police officer and obstructed justice by not allowing him to do his job.

Prosecutor Tim Gann asked Parker if he is trained to deescalate a situation if possible. Darby replied that he was, but said he can’t deescalate a situation with an armed suspect and an officer who has no cover.

Gann said in court the first two officers on the scene had far more experience than Darby’s 28 months on the force. He also asked Darby why he didn’t tell the officer in the room to move if she could have been shot. He answered his only option was to shoot, given the “strict circumstances” of the situation and the actions of the other officers.

Gann says Darby was on scene about 2 seconds started yelling to point his ‘f…in’ gun at him. She told him gun is at his head. Darby says he doesn’t recall that. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) April 3, 2019

Prior to Darby’s testimony, the first witness for the morning hearing was Pete Blair, a criminal justice professor and executive director of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University.

Under questioning, Blair testified that a study found there was a 1/100th of a second difference between action and reaction. He said an officer still has decisions to make, while a suspect has already decided his or her action. Blair also testified that house walls are not effective cover, and said a non-compliant suspect with a gun is able to fire first.

Cross examination of first witness, prosecutor Tim Gann, pushes on idea that study considers if suspect acting aggressively. Reads study which says ‘we’re not saying shoot everyone with a gun.’ @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) April 3, 2019

The second witness called in the hearing, Snead Police Department training officer Ron Kiker, said a suspect with a gun to his own head still poses a threat to an officer. He testified that a study showed a suspect can move a gun from his head to a firing position in 3/10ths of a second, while it takes officers 5/10ths of a second to respond.

The third witness was FBI Agent Curtis Parker, an a instructor who teaches “officer survival,” which includes tactics, mindset and firearms training to police officers. Darby had attended an officer survival school in 2017. Parker also testified that reaction is slower than action.

Parker says action vs. reaction is tough in situations when a suspect has a gun… says “responding to someone’s behavior is hard” — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) April 3, 2019

Under cross-examination from prosecutors, Parker testified that he doesn’t teach officers to shoot all suspects with a gun, but he also doesn’t teach them not to shoot all suspects with a gun. He said a suspect who isn’t compliant while holding a gun is a big red flag, but also said he doesn’t teach about what to do when a suspect is holding a gun to his own head.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner and Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray were among those who packed into the crowded courtroom for the immunity hearing.

The city of Huntsville has approved spending up to $125,000 for Darby’s defense.