Guntersville student suspended for making threat

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A Guntersville Middle School student has been suspended for making a threat against the school.

Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Brett Stanton said the school’s principal made him aware of the threat, and Guntersville police had been notified.

Stanton said parents do not need to be alarmed, and that school would continue as normal.

He added safety and security of students is the district’s first priority.