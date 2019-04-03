× Franklin County man charged with producing, possessing child porn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – U.S. Marshals served an arrest warrant Wednesday morning on a Franklin County man accused of producing child pornography.

Corey Seahorn, 41, was charged with 61 counts of child pornography possession and 15 counts of producing child pornography.

Lauderdale County investigators said Seahorn was exchanging inappropriate material with a teenage boy. The boy’s parent alerted authorities, they said.

Seahorn’s bond was set at nearly $500,000.

Investigators said he will likely face more charges.