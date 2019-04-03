Former Rocket City Truck employee charged with embezzlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- A woman who worked at Rocket City Truck Repair is now charged with a felony after investigators say she was embezzling money from the garage.

Sandra Tart was indicted by a grand jury in 2017, and was arrested on Friday.

Alan Hays, the former owner of Rocket City Truck Repair, had a warrant after he missed a court date. He was also arrested and bonded out on Friday on a misdemeanor charge.

With a note in the window this week, Rocket City Truck Repair remains closed. But the tax lien notice is gone. The Madison County tax office says the balance was paid on Friday, the same day Sandra Tart was arrested.

The former bookkeeper from Rocket City Truck is now charged with embezzling. They wouldn't give a dollar amount, but sheriff's deputies say Tart stole tens of thousands of dollars from the business.

Tart was indicted by a grand jury in 2017. Last week was the first major activity the business has seen in months, when Department of Revenue workers and sheriff's deputies allowed former customers to pick up their disassembled trucks.

There are a handful of former Rocket City Truck customers who have yet to come by and pick up their trucks, including the owner of Monster Concrete who says the two hour window they were given from the sheriff's office to come get his truck and his forklift just wasn't enough time.

He may have to go back to court. Hays showed up to the garage last week to cooperate with deputies. He was booked and released from the Madison County jail on a misdemeanor charge. Tart, who has also bonded out, is facing a class 'B' felony.

Assistant district attorney Jeff McCluskey says Tart will be in court next month and is expected to go to trial in June.