Explore two historic districts on free, guided walking tours

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Walk back in time this spring on the historic streets of Madison County.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB)’s guided historic district walking tours are returning for 2019.

The spring walking tours take place every Saturday at 10:00 a.m. throughout the month of April and explore the Twickenham Historic District and the Madison Historic District. These tours allow visitors and locals an opportunity to learn more about Huntsville and Madison.

Local experts guide the tours and focus on the historic districts of both cities.

The tours are free, and no reservations are required.

Saturday, April 6th:

Twickenham Historic District

10:00 a.m. departure from 109 Gates Avenue SE (Alabama Constitution Hall Park Confectionery Shoppe)

Tour Guide: Jan Williams

Saturday, April 13th:

Twickenham Historic District

10:00 a.m. departure from 109 Gates Avenue SE (Alabama Constitution Hall Park Confectionery Shoppe)

Tour Guide: Jacque Reeves

Saturday, April 20th:

Historic Downtown Madison

10:00 a.m. departure from the Roundhouse Gazebo (Front Street, Madison, AL)

Tour Guide: Walt Anderson

Saturday, April 27th:

Historic Downtown Madison

10:00 a.m. departure from the Roundhouse Gazebo (Front Street, Madison, AL)

Tour Guide: Gerald Clark

For more information, visit www.huntsville.org/WalkingTours or contact Kristen Pepper at kristen@huntsville.org or 256.551.2294.

The CVB will announce cancellations due to weather prior to the tour’s departure via social media. No replacement date will be scheduled.​