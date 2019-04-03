Dog set on fire last year in Marshall Co. is nearly fully recovered

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The recovery has been a long one for a dog that someone set on fire in October but there’s some good news: Sky is days away from heading back home to her family.

Sky was badly burned on a good bit of her body. Her owner said her son heard the dog crying loudly outside their Douglas-area home. They went outside to find her rolling on the grass. The owner said her neighbor saw the dog running, on fire.

“It ran off that night, so actually, they thought the dog had been shot,” Douglas Police Chief Eric Speight said at the time.

The dog’s family searched for her for hours, but couldn’t find her. “It comes back the next day, they check on her, they could see she had been burned. That’s when they took it to the vet,” Speight said.

“November third is when we brought her here,” said Mary Harris, of Friends of Marshall County Animals. That group has been funding Sky’s care throughout the months of recovery at McCrory Animal Clinic in Albertville.

“She loves everybody, she loves life,” Harris said, “She is not traumatized by anything that happened to her.”

Now, she’s days away from going home. “It’s been an incredibly long journey and she has been her best advocate because she’s such a sweet dog,” Harris said.

There’s an ongoing investigation at the Douglas Police Department to track down who is responsible for setting Sky on fire. Someone offered a reward when Sky was initially hurt.

All tips can be anonymous. You can reach the Douglas Police Department by calling (256) 593-9531. You can also send a message on Facebook.

“She’s alive, and she’s going to be well. She’s going to get to go back home, so it’s a happy story,” Harris said.

You can make a donation to Sky’s care through PayPal to friendsofmarshallcountyanimals@gmail.com, or by check to Friends of Marshall County Animals, P.O. Box 784, Albertville, AL 35950. You can also donate by clicking the ‘donate’ button on the Friends of Marshall County Animals Facebook page. You can also call the vet’s office at 256-878-3131.