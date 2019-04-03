Bob Jones baseball shuts out Austin in area match up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to talk about a high school baseball team loaded with division one talent, look no further than the Bob Jones Patriots.

The Austin Black Bears hosted the Patriots Tuesday night for top 10 class 7A match up and the Black Bears were hungry for a win against the class 7A powerhouse.

Bob Jones shut out Austin 60 for the Patriots' first area win. Camden Hill pitched with no runs on 4 hits and he also went 3-3 with a home run, 2 RBI, SB, and HBP.

Dylan Ray had 3 RBIs on 2 singles and Mitchell Daly had a RBI.