Auburn to open Arena to host watch party for Final Four

Can’t make it to Minneapolis to watch the Auburn Tigers take on Virginia in the Final Four? Head south to Auburn.

The university is inviting Auburn fans to celebrate the Tigers’ first Final Four appearance with a watch party Saturday at Auburn Arena.

The arena doors open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, ahead of the 5:09 tip-off time.

Concessions will be open, so no outside food or drink will be allowed.

The CBS broadcast of the game will be shown on the video board and all TVs in the arena.

Auburn says no backpacks will be permitted; all bags must be smaller than 12″ x 12.”

What: Final Four watch party

Where: Auburn Arena

When: Saturday, April 6: doors open at 3:30 p.m., Auburn and Virginia tip off at 5:09 p.m. CT

Admission: free, open to the public

Parking: Campus Safety lots between War Eagle Way and West Magnolia Avenue