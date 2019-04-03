April 3rd is National Walk at Lunch Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Grab your walking shoes and meet Mayor Battle at the park.

Healthy Huntsville and the City of Huntsville partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama to celebrate National Walk@Lunch Day on Wednesday, April 3rd. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. in Big Spring Park and ends at 1:00 p.m.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will be leading a kick-off walk at 11:00 a.m., followed by three group walks scheduled at 30-minute intervals.

Register at AlabamaBlue.com/Walkatlunch to receive a free Walk @Lunch t-shirt, personalized with a graphic of Huntsville’s skyline, from BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is proud to partner with the City of Huntsville for National Walk @Lunch Day. This collaboration validates our commitment to help improve the health of Alabamians,” said Brian DeMarco, spokesman for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.’

Join an organized walk or venture at your own pace.

National Walk @Lunch Day Schedule:

11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

Walk Hosted by: HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology

12:00 p.m.

Walk Hosted by: Huntsville Animal Services with adoptable dogs!

12:30 p.m.

W alk Hosted by: Huntsville City Schools

Rocket City Rowing, Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center, Rock Steady Boxing Rocket City, Light On Yoga Fitness and Huntsville Pickleball Club are a few of the 30 local vendors that will be on site to help participants discover more healthy activities, free samples, and enjoy demonstrations.

Healthy snacks and food/drink samples (and for purchase) provided by the American Beverage Association, Tropical Smoothie Café-Huntsville,Piper & Leaf Artisan Tea Co, Doe Run Farms and Clean Juice-Twickenham.

Two restaurants adjacent to the park, The Cozy Cow and Pane e Vino, are prepared to take to-go orders and suggest healthy menu options.

Bring your office staff and friends to Big Spring Park for a healthy afternoon in the Rocket City.