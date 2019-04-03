Albertville police looking for missing woman

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police are asking for help finding a woman whose car was found a week and a half ago.

Police said Lana Paige McDaniel’s car was impounded March 23 by a wrecker company off of Horton Road in the Albertville area. Her family reported her missing Wednesday, police said.

McDaniel is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has spoken with her or has information about her location is asked to contact the Albertville Police Department at 256-878-1212.