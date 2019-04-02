Wednesday April 3rd is #SafePlaceSelfie day

The National Weather Service invites people all over the U.S. to share a “safe place selfie” on Wednesday, April 3rd at 11:11 a.m. local time. The purpose of this activity is for community members to know their safe place.

The task is simple:

Pick a weather hazard (there are plenty: http:// weather.gov/safety )

) Find a safe place and snap a selfie

Share it with the hashtag # safeplaceselfie

“What makes the #SafePlaceSelfie campaign so powerful is it’s simple message and call-to-action. If you’re sitting in your home or at your desk at work looking at Twitter, ask yourself ‘what if?’ Where would you go if life-threatening weather approaches your area? Spend a few minutes going to that safe place, take a selfie, and share over social media using the #SafePlaceSelfie hashtag. This campaign keeps it simple, while making a paramount preparedness action fun and interactive. And most importantly, we can see it working,” said Trevor Boucher, a forecaster at the Las Vegas Weather Forecast Office.

Knowing your “safe place” is the most essential preparedness activity to save your life from extreme weather, according to the NWS.

For more information, visit the NWS website.