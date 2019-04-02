Trace Adkins makes stop in North Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TANNER, Ala. - Country music star Trace Adkins made a stop in North Alabama Friday.

Adkins was invited to the grand opening of Rocket RV in Tanner.

Adkins now lives in Southern Tennessee but is about to begin a six-month tour around the country and says he's working on his next album.

He's also had a handful of acting roles over the last 10 years, including parts in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' and 'Deepwater Horizon.'

He said he's nervous, but excited to go on his next tour.

"I'm always a little nervous that the director's going to find out I don't know what I'm doing," Adkins said. "But going out on stage with a group of guys I've been traveling the country with for a couple of decades, that's not scary at all. It's enjoyable. The stage is kind of a sanctuary. It's that one hour and a half, when I'm in charge and I know what's going on.

Adkins is playing a sold-out show in Oxford, Ala. next weekend, and expects to put out his next single this summer.