Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Kid Rock to headline Gulf Coast Jam

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fl. – Make your way to the coast this summer and jam out to some ‘Country On The Coast.’

The Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, named by Billboard Magazine as one of “The 10 Best Country Music Festivals,” in the U.S., returns to the coast for its 7th year.

The Country On The Coast festival is scheduled for August 30th through September 1st and the festival producers revealed that Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Kid Rock will headline the annual event.

The festival will be at Frank Brown Park at Panama City Beach and tickets for the three-day event will be available for purchase starting on April 7th.

Gulf Coast Jam producers also announced that $10 from every paid ticket sold from April 7th until the festival begins will be donated to panhandle hurricane relief.

Festival ticket pricing (Subject to change):

General Admission tickets: currently $139

Military tickets: $129 (That price will not increase, but quantities are limited)

VIP Pit tickets: $429

Golden Circle tickets: $699

Side Stage tickets: $1,150

Skyboxes are sold out.

Payment plans are also being offered, and details can be found at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

Parking passes are available for purchase online at www.GulfCoastJam.com. In addition, a limited number of Early Entry passes are also available for sale online.

Jammers are encouraged to follow Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam at www.GulfCoastJam.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for special announcements and exclusive offers.