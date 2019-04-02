Stronger Storms By Thursday

The next bigger system heads into the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. Right now the greater chance of stronger storms will be west of the Tennessee Valley by then. It will be one of those scenarios where strong to severe storms develop through the late morning into the afternoon for Mississippi. Those storms move east into our area, but weaken some by the time they moves through here. The Storm Prediction Center has extreme west Alabama under a *MARGINAL* risk for severe storms on Thursday with a *SLIGHT* risk west of us.

Here is a look at the forecast map for Thursday afternoon. Storms in Mississippi could be severe with damaging winds and hail at this point. By the time they move into Alabama, they will likely be weaker, but we’ll monitor it for you.

Another system moves our way over the weekend. Again, our chances of severe weather are low. It’s a good reminder to stay aware of the weather situation as we get into April. The peak of our severe weather season is late April. Things can ramp up in a hurry around the Tennessee Valley. Stay tuned for further updates with this system and as we progress forward through this severe weather season.