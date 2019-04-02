Stop and smell the roses at the 2019 Spring Plant Sale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Spring Plant Sale returns to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens just in thyme.

Huntsville Botanical Garden and the Garden Guild are hosting the 32nd annual Spring Plant Sale. This plant filled event is open to the public on April 12th through April 14th but garden members can shop early on Thursday, April 11th.

The theme of the garden sale is “Gardening for Generations” to show that anyone can be a gardener and that gardening is a fun family activity.

The plant sale will have free soil testing, garden and plant professionals on hand to answer questions, plant loading directly to your vehicle, and specialty vendors.

The sale is free to attend.

Plant Sale Hours:

April 11th: Huntsville Botanical Garden Members Only

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

April 12th-13th:

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

April 14th:

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The event is rain or shine.