Sheffield Police mulling changes to dress code, seeking public input

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Tuesday morning, the Sheffield Police Department announced they were considering a change to the department’s dress code.

In a Facebook post, the department said they were considering allowing well-groomed beards year-round. Officers wearing beards would donate $10/month to the Sheffield Police Community Fund, which the department stated is used for community events.

The public was invited to vote on Facebook, with several people adding comments as well.