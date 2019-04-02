Michigan 12-year-old fed up with potholes; fills them himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 12-year-old Michigan boy decided to "take action" and fill a pothole that apparently popped a tire on his mom's car.

With a shovel in hand, Monte Scott filled the pothole, according to WXMI. Monte used dirt from his backyard and a trash can to fill the pothole.

"I decided to take action," Scott said. He said there are more than 50 potholes on his street.

Monte's good deed did not go unnoticed. After a video was posted online, a road crew came patched the holes with asphalt.

“They need to tear the whole street up and use concrete, it might cost more but it’ll last longer,” Scott told WXMI.

According to WXMI, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer plans to talk to Monte on Friday about his ideas for fixing Michigan roads.