James Clemens track and field teammates sign to run in college

MADISON, Ala. -James Clemens had two track and field stars sign to run at the next level.

Sylvia Cortes signed with UAH and Kiara Risher signed with South Alabama. Cortes and Risher say the best way to end their high school career was signing to continue their track and field career.

"I believe in myself and I overcame just what everybody expected me to do they didn't expect me to be able to jump as high as I could because I'm so short and stuff, so it just makes me feel a lot better about myself and it helps me to believe more in myself," Risher said.

"I'm so surprised. I never thought I could do this I never thought I could run on the college level," Cortes said. "It definitely takes lots of training you've gotta put in those reps you've gotta do the weights you've gotta eat right."