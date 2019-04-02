Huntsville student wins Amazon scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Huntsville student is getting money from Amazon to study computer science at the school of her choosing.

Brittney Bush, a senior at New Century Technology High School, received a $40,000 scholarship from the tech company to study computer science at the university of her choice. She also will get a paid internship at Amazon after her freshman year of college.

Bush was one of 100 high school students nationwide to receive the scholarships.

The Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship program is aimed at underserved communities and is part of an Amazon effort to inspire, educate and prepare children to pursue careers in computer science.

Bush has already received acceptance letters from Vanderbilt University and Georgia Tech. She said she wants to focus her career on helping others connect.

"I really also like linguistics and studying other cultures and traveling, so what I would love to do is either work on algorithms for language, translation between people, like voice-to-software and try to do things like the Amazon Alexa, if I'm actually working for Amazon, and be able to connect people in different ways using technology," she said. "I'd also just love to be able to just travel around and work with people from other countries who have different experiences from mine."