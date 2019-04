HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police say a woman walked away uninjured after hitting the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center on Drake Avenue with her car Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Police say the woman mistook the accelerator for the brake.

No injuries were reported inside the senior center.

Huntsville Police say an elderly woman drove her car into the Huntsville/Madison County Senior Center when she hit her accelerator instead of the break. The driver is safe and inside of the center for her regularly scheduled activities. @whnt pic.twitter.com/fZudmFcLOX — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) April 2, 2019