Boaz park project moves forward despite weather delay

BOAZ, Ala. - Despite a weather delay, things are moving forward for a new development in the heart of Boaz. City leaders hope it will breathe new life into the area.

The weather delayed this project by two months but crews are working six days a week to try to get the park, amphitheater, walking trail, and splash pad done by this year.

"It's going to be a facility for all age groups and we're excited," said Boaz Mayor David Dyar.

The sound of progress has been heard in the city since they started construction on the park back in 2018. It'll boast an amphitheater, a soft impact surface walking trail, a playground, and a splash pad. The amphitheater will be used for special events and for the schools.

"We're working right now to try to get an act together for the grand opening," said Dyar. "We're going to have some local talent as well."

The park will be in a square right near the heart of downtown.

"Hopefully it'll revitalize. It'll give people an opportunity to invest in their downtown and to the buildings down there, and get something going downtown. Because we definitely need to do something with that area," said Dyar. "Maybe this will be that boost, that shot in the arm that will get that started."

City leaders say this will give the folks who call Boaz home something they can do with their families and bring the community together for events.

Boaz city leaders hope to have the park open by July or August.