Amber alert issued out of Kentucky for missing girl

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY. -16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore is missing from Kentucky, according to Dawson Springs Police.

They say she was last seen Saturday, March 30th around 12:00 a.m. at her home.

Lauryn is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 4’8″ and weighs 130lbs.

Last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black strings. Identifying Features: lazy eye

Lauryn is believed to be in the company of her step-grandfather, Glenn Harper.

Harper is 56-years-old and is possibly driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata four-door with temporary Kentucky tag 9555994 and Vin# KMHWF25S24A935157.

Harper advised a friend of his that he was going to Texas. His brother and father live together in the Houston Texas area.

If you see her, police ask you to call 911.

For any other information regarding this case, call Dawson Springs Police at 270-797-2277.