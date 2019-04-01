× UAH officer-involved shooting suspect booked into jail, faces several charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The suspect in an officer-involved shooting was booked into jail Friday.

According to jail records, Clifford Gilberto Landers, 31, is facing several charges from the March incident.

According to a UAH spokesperson, a police chase started at 4:11 a.m. on Friday, March 22. Officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Holmes Avenue. The driver took off down University Drive, and UAH and Huntsville police chased the vehicle. Landers rammed two UAH police cars and tried to drive into one of the officers. UAH officers shot Landers multiple times.

Landers faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of reckless endangerment, and several traffic charges. He is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

34.730369 -86.586104