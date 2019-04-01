Teen facing adult assault charges, accused of shooting 3 people in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in Limestone County in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Investigators say Ky’Raun Yarbrough shot three other juveniles after a physical altercation in the 15000 block of Brownsferry Road. He’s charged with assault in the case.

Deputies responded to the shooting call to find two gunshot victims, and were told a third victim had already been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The victims told investigators that Yarbrough had left the scene in a vehicle after he shot them.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation revealed the following timeline of events:

Yarbrough had been bullying several others juveniles earlier

One of the juveniles stood up to him

The two got in a physical altercation

Yarbrough allegedly left the area to get a handgun

Yarbrough then drove to the home on Brownsferry Road where the victims and other juveniles were gathered outside

Yarbrough got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots

Two of those shots hut the male from the previous altercation; once in the stomach and once in the leg

Rounds also hit a second juvenile male in the leg, and a bullet grazed the shirt of a juvenile female

The victim hit twice was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital in a personal vehicle

An ambulance then moved that victim to Huntsville Hospital for surgery

Investigators say the victim who went to the hospital is expected to recover. They say the other two victims refused medical treatment.

Py’Raun Yarbrough is charged with Assault 1st degree. He’s being held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond set at this time. Investigators say additional charges may be pending.