Several airlines experiencing computer problems nationwide

Monday morning, flights all across the country were grounded or delayed due to a computer glitch.

Our CBS affiliate in New York reported Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska, and Delta were affected by the outage, with Southwest stopping all flights nationwide.

Hi there, Torx. We're sorry for the return to the gate this morning. We're working through some Tech issues this morning, and will have you on your way as quickly as we can. -Rocky — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019

Southwest told passengers on Twitter they were working through some tech issues and will get passengers on the way as soon as they can.

Are there any better words to hear at an airport than "nationwide, all flights are ground"??? — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 1, 2019

Some passengers took to Twitter to express their frustration.