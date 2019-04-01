Scale Back Alabama ‘weighs out’ this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabamians across the state will be stepping on the scale this April in the spirit of improved health and friendly competition.

It's that time of year again for the 'weigh-out session' of Scale Back Alabama, the free statewide weightloss campaign to address obesity. The program provides weekly videos with certified trainers and tries to debunk health myths by focusing on a different topic each week.

Teams who weighed in back in January have until Sunday, April 7th to see if they've lost the minimum 10 pounds to be eligible for prizes but more importantly, improve their overall health.

In a recent wallet hub study of the 100 fattest cities by population, Mobile ranked 5th, Birmingham was 22nd, and Huntsville was 33rd.

According to Scale Back Alabama, Alabamians have collectively lost more than one million pounds since the free statewide campaign was launched in 2007.

Remember you have 'weigh-out' at the same place you 'weighed in'.

Scale Back Alabama is a free program that encourages teams of two to lose weight (a goal of 10 pounds) from the end of January to the beginning of April.