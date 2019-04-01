Register today for the upcoming Veterans job fair in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Discover job opportunities this Thursday at the VBC.

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Huntsville (Redstone Arsenal Area) Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, April 4th at Von Braun Center. This job fair will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reservists, and military spouses.

The Job Fair will happen in the Ballroom located in the South Hall Section of the Von Braun Center.

There will be more than 35 employers at the job fair. 176 job seekers are currently registered to attend the Huntsville (Redstone Arsenal Area) Veterans Job Fair, according to organizers.

For more information about this event or to register: http://bit.ly/Huntsville040419.

Organizers provide ‘Event Success Tips’ to prepare job seekers.

‘Event Success Tips’:

Review the exhibitor list and conduct research to help you engage effectively.

Visit every exhibitor – find the hidden opportunity that might be perfect for you.

Take a moment to practice your 30-second elevator pitch.

Make eye contact and confidently greet each recruiter with a smile and firm handshake.

Deliver your elevator pitch and engage in conversation.

Get the recruiter’s contact information and ask about the best way to follow-up.

Within 24 hours, follow-up with every company that interests you.