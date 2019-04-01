Nate Oats visits top recruit Trendon Watford

After landing the Alabama job, Nate Oats wasted no time visiting with the state's top uncommitted prospect.

Oats and his staff flew to visit with 6-foot-8 forward Trendon Watford while he was on spring break in Destin.

Watford is down to a final five of Alabama, LSU, Indiana, Memphis, and Duke; he plans to announce his final decision at the Jordan Brand Classic game on April 20.

Watford has won three straight state titles for Mountain Brook and has been selected as Alabama's Mr. Basketball two years in a row.

