Moe's BBQ closing Jones Valley location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local barbecue restaurant is closing one of their locations.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the Jones Valley location closed effective Monday, April 1.

The post reads, in part, “Due to the road closure of Cecil Ashburn, we have had to make some really tough business decisions. So today, on our 10 year anniversary, we have decided to shut the doors at the Jones Valley location for good.”

The restaurant said their Village of Providence will stay open, and they plan to open a Downtown Huntsville location at 127 Holmes Ave in May.