Marshall County deputies arrest man after cross-county pursuit

Posted 12:05 pm, April 1, 2019, by

Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff's Office

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who led deputies on a two-county chase.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on March 20. While the deputy was speaking to the driver, identified as Tyler Don Otinger, they said they noticed a bag with a white substance on the dash of the car. The driver then grabbed the bag and drove away at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said they chased Otinger into DeKalb County, tasing him after he resisted arrest.

Investigators stated they found an undetermined amount of crystal meth and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Otinger was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude.

