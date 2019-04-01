× Huntsville Botanical Garden begins search for new CEO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After 17 years as the CEO of the Huntsville Botanical Garden, Paula Steigerwald has announced her retirement.

A representative with the Botanical Garden said the garden has undergone a tremendous transformation over the years under Steigerwald’s leadership.

“The time that she’s been here… many changes to the garden. And she’s very particular about that, and she wants to make sure that we get the right person to follow in her footsteps. So we’re in no rush. Although we would love to have somebody by the end of the summer, but we’ll wait for the right person,” said Marketing Manager Carol Casey.

If you have questions about the position or if you’re interested in applying you can find more information on the Huntsville Botanical Garden website.