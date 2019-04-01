HudsonAlpha forms new biospecimen division

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The HudsonAlpha Genomic Services Lab (GSL) has signed an agreement with Discovery Life Sciences to form a new division of their company, HudsonAlpha Discovery.

HudsonAlpha co-founder Jim Hudson said this partnership will expand the reach of the genetic science research.

The HudsonAlpha Discovery lab will be located on the HudsonAlpha campus in preexisting laboratory space.

HudsonAlpha Discovery will combine with the current global biospecimen and analytic services of its parent company, Discovery Life Sciences, to provide the highest quality clinically and scientifically annotated biospecimens, gene sequencing, bioinformatics and laboratory services to the global pharma, biotechnology and diagnostics industries.

Through the creation of HudsonAlpha Discovery, Discovery Life Sciences will be expanding its presence at HudsonAlpha, becoming the largest resident associate company.

The new venture will create approximately 100 new jobs on the HudsonAlpha campus within the next 3 to 5 years.

“HudsonAlpha Discovery is a great reflection of what Lonnie and I envisioned for HudsonAlpha,” said Jim Hudson, HudsonAlpha co-founder. “We wanted to encourage collaboration by aligning researchers with companies that are developing drug discoveries, therapeutics, diagnostics and treatments. This is a natural next step in accomplishing that mission.”

In 11 years, HudsonAlpha’s campus has grown to include 40 biotech companies.