Former James Clemens football player transferring to Cincinnati

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A transferring Alabama defensive back appears to be headed to an AAC program for next year's football season, after entering the transfer portal in February.

According to our news partner AL.com, DB Kyriq McDonald, who entered the portal a couple months ago, is expected to transfer to Cincinnati.

The Madison native contributed on special teams for Alabama as a redshirt freshman last season while serving as a reserve in the secondary.

The former James Clemens player finished the year with seven tackles for Alabama and was recognized twice as one of the Tide's special teams players of the week.