Experience the INTUITIVE® Planetarium after hours with cocktails and cosmos conversations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Enjoy an evening of astrology, astronomy, and out-of-this-world cocktails at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

The USSRC will host Cocktails and Cosmos: Astrology vs. Astronomy at the INTUITIVE®Planetarium on Friday, April 12th. This event will explore the features of each zodiac sign, what time of year each represents, and the history of how these theories were developed. Star-themed signature cocktails will also be available for purchase.

This intergalactic event starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m.

After Hours Planetarium Event Tickets:

Tickets: $15

Members: $10

Participants must be ages 21 and up.

*Drinks are a separate purchase available upon arrival.