Be a “Fool For Love” and adopt a new pet this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –No fooling, Huntsville Animal Services receives an average of 15 homeless pets every day at the shelter. The staff says these loveable animals easily win their hearts, but what they really need is a permanent home.

To help make that happen, they’re offering a “Fool for Love” adoption special from April 1-6. Most adult dogs and cats are only $20 to adopt. Restrictions may apply to some pets.

The adoption package includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies, and other vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, city license, collar and deworming.

Be a “Fool for Love” this week and adopt a special dog or cat as part of your family! You will help save a life.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (256) 883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook.