Authorities search for escaped inmate in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate that left his assigned work release job location in Athens Monday afternoon.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Jeffrey Ryan Davis, 47, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for second-degree theft in 2017 and was serving in the North Alabama Community Based Facility and Community Work Center.

Authorities describe Davis as being 6’0″ tall, weighing 220 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Davis has several identifying tattoos including a skull wearing a hat with an ace of spades, and a cowboy on a bull.

If you have any information on Davis’ location, contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.