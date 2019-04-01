All-Star Medical clients remain in limbo as stores remained shuttered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Clients from All-Star Medical are still waiting for an answer for where they should go to get their supplies. The stores in Huntsville, Madison, and Albertville recently abruptly closed after the owner passed away.

Margaret Malone says she hasn't had a good night's sleep since her medical bed quit working. "The bed got to where it wouldn't rise. The head or the foot. And I can't lay down flat to sleep."

Malone rents the bed from All-Star Medical Supply in Albertville. At least that's where she used to go. "When we contacted them to come out and service it, we found out they were closed up."

A sign on the glass door along Broad Street informs people the business is closed after owner Phil Garmon recently passed away.

"We'd gone to a different supplier. But they can't do anything until we're released from All-Star," Malone said.

Right now, Margaret Malone says she's stuck between a rock and a hard place because since All-Star closed, there's nobody around to come fix her bed. And she says she can't go look for another one until she's released from All Star's coverage because she says Medicare won't pay for it.

"We've not heard a word from any of them," Malone said.

Just like Malone, seniors who have rental equipment, oxygen tanks, wheelchairs, and paid for orders are hoping for some good news by the end of the month.

"I'd hope by that time, I can get this bed out, returned where it needs to go and go through another company to try and get another bed. Something I can rest and sleep on," Malone said.

WHNT News 19 contacted the trustee overseeing All-Star Medical's bankruptcy case. A representative told News 19 they're reviewing the proper steps to secure and dispose of patient medical records to comply with state and federal law. A judge may rule on the matter during a meeting of creditors this Friday in Huntsville.