Airbnb warning Auburn fans to be wary of scams

With Auburn’s win over Kentucky Sunday, some fans will head north to Minneapolis to watch the Tigers in the NCAA Final Four.

Since a large number of fans are booking on short notice, some may end up utilizing Airbnb for their stay. As a result of this increased demand, Airbnb warned fans to be wary of scams on the site.

Airbnb said they have recently seen people on the site encouraging guests to book on a third-party website outside of Airbnb, claiming the rental is managed by the company. In some instances, these third-party websites mimicked Airbnb’s site.

The company added in some cases, these people offer deals that seem too good to be true, and then ask guests to wire money for the reservation. Airbnb stated these pages are fake, the home does not exist, but it’s too late for the guest who lost their money.

Airbnb advised fans to always talk to hosts and pay on Airbnb.

Airbnb offered several tips as well: