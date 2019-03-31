Vigil held for Decatur homicide victim as case remains unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala.- It has been more than a month since someone shot and killed Michael Irvin Jr. inside his Decatur home.

On Sunday, Michael's family held a vigil in his honor as they wait for justice to be served. Michael's loved ones gathered at Rhodes Ferry Park in Decatur to sing and pray for healing.

As police investigate, Michael's family prays for closure and says they need answers. They came together to sing and pray for healing.

Irvin was shot in the middle of the night in February, he leaves behind three young children.

"To take him away from his family and his three beautiful children, it's sad. They will never know what type of father they had," said Michael's mother, Georgia Irvin.

Family members sang This Little Light of Mine. They said Irvin was a light to others.

"The love he showed. Every time you saw him, he had a smile and he had this laughter that would take the whole room," said Mildred McAfee.

They tell us the balloons are symbolic. As they released them to the heavens, they said they let go and let God be in control of serving justice.

"We've got God in our life and I've been praying every day. And I know Gods going to bring us through it," said Mildred McAfee.

Irvin's family said they will continue to speak out about his death until the case is solved.

"I just want someone to come forward and be able to do what you gotta do to accept your punishment. We want justice. We will not get peace until we get a closure on this," said Michael Irvin, Sr.

Irvin's family says they will have a vigil for him every six months until justice is served.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256)341-4600.