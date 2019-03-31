Nate Oats lands first commit to Alabama men’s basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Nate Oats has been the head coach for the Alabama men's basketball program for just a few days, but he's already landed his first commit to join his Tide team.

Raymond Hawkins became the first recruit to receive an Alabama scholarship offer from Oats, and now he's officially committed. Hawkins is a 6-foot-9 225-pound three-star center from Nevada; Hawkins announced his commitment to the Tide on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Hawkins had been set to commit to Buffalo, mainly because of his relationships with Oats and now he'll join him in Tuscaloosa instead.