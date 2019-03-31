Freeze Warning Issued For Sunday Night Through Monday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire Tennessee Valley for early Monday morning. The warning will be in effect from 2AM -9AM Monday, while temperatures drop to near or just below freezing overnight.
Photo Gallery
With temperatures near freezing some light patchy frost is possible, but dry air coming in from the north plus a steady breeze should limit frost development. Still, If you already have any cold-sensitive plants in the ground, make sure to protect them before heading to bed Sunday night!
Monday morning looks like our last chance at a freeze at least for the next 7 day, but temperatures will stay rather cool through the start of the week. Highs Monday and Tuesday warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies each day.
The full warning as issued by the NWS is below:
…Freeze Warning in effect from late tonight into Monday
morning…
ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-312100-
/O.NEW.KHUN.FZ.W.0006.190401T0700Z-190401T1400Z/
Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan-
Marshall-Jackson-DeKalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN-
Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,
Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens,
Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,
Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,
and Cowan
409 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY…
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday.
* TEMPERATURES…As low as 28.
* TIMING…From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill sensitive
vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* LOCATIONS…Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.