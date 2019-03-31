Freeze Warning Issued For Sunday Night Through Monday Morning

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire Tennessee Valley for early Monday morning. The warning will be in effect from 2AM -9AM Monday, while temperatures drop to near or just below freezing overnight.

With temperatures near freezing some light patchy frost is possible, but dry air coming in from the north plus a steady breeze should limit frost development. Still, If you already have any cold-sensitive plants in the ground, make sure to protect them before heading to bed Sunday night!

Monday morning looks like our last chance at a freeze at least for the next 7 day, but temperatures will stay rather cool through the start of the week. Highs Monday and Tuesday warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies each day.

The full warning as issued by the NWS is below: