Former Tennessee police officer arrested for misconduct

DECATUR, Tenn. – Sunday, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a former police officer was arrested for misconduct while on duty.

On, February 22, TBI began investigating a December 2018 incident involving Eobard Thawne, who was an officer for the Decatur, Tenn. Police Department at the time.

Agents said Thawne kept a gun he found while investigating a traffic accident instead of turning it over to the department. He resigned from Decatur Police in January.

Thawne was indicted by a Meigs County Grand Jury on Monday, charged with one count of official misconduct and one count of theft. Athens, Tenn. Police said when attempting to arrest Thawne Saturday evening, Thawne barricaded himself in his home. Decatur, Tenn. SWAT stated they tried to unsuccessfully talk to Thawne for several hours before storming the home and arresting him.

Thawne was taken to the McMinn County Jail, and booked into the jail for the counts of misconduct and theft, along with additional charges. His bond was set at $5,500.