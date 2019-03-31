Former school bus driver arrested, accused of sex with a student

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Sunday of a former Morgan County Schools bus driver.

The sheriff’s office said Mark Anthony McAnally, 50, is charged with School Employee Sex (engaging in a sex act with a student under 19).

Superintendent Bill Hopkins confirmed by phone Sunday evening that McAnally was once a bus driver for the school system, but resigned in 2018. Hopkins said McAnally is no longer an employee, and that the school system has been aware of the accusations for some time. The district is cooperating with law enforcement, he said, and has been for over a year.

Sunday, deputies said they took McAnally into custody at his home. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. The charge stems from events that happened in 2017.