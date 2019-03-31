Former school bus driver arrested, accused of sex with a student

Posted 8:43 pm, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53PM, March 31, 2019

McAnally, Courtesy of MCSO

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Sunday of a former Morgan County Schools bus driver.

The sheriff’s office said Mark Anthony McAnally, 50, is charged with School Employee Sex (engaging in a sex act with a student under 19).

Superintendent Bill Hopkins confirmed by phone Sunday evening that McAnally was once a bus driver for the school system, but resigned in 2018. Hopkins said McAnally is no longer an employee, and that the school system has been aware of the accusations for some time. The district is cooperating with law enforcement, he said, and has been for over a year.

Sunday, deputies said they took McAnally into custody at his home. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. The charge stems from events that happened in 2017.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.