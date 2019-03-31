× Dr. David Bramm talks rural healthcare in Alabama, weighs in on Medicaid

Ask anyone from patients to medical experts and they’ll tell you, rural health care in Alabama is in bad shape.

In this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview, we sat down with Dr. David Bramm, director of rural medicine for UAB in Huntsville. He answers questions about the state of rural health care in Alabama and weighs in on the controversy of expanding Medicaid.

“Well, the issue as I see it is what’s best for the state of Alabama? People can quibble over whether or not somebody is truly poor and what the definition of need is, but I think overall if you look at the benefit versus liability, the benefit greatly outweighs it,” said Dr. Bramm.

You can watch our entire interview with Dr. Bramm below.