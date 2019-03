× Cullman man dies in Sunday morning wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — State troopers say a man died Sunday morning in a wreck after he left the roadway and hit a tree.

The wreck took place on U.S. 278 around 8:50 a.m. Authorities confirm Joshua Patrick Watson,40, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.