HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Congrats to Columbia's Jermyron Gilmore who signed to officially play college football at the University of the Cumberlands.

Gilmore says he always knew he could play at the next level and it was just going to take some hard work and dedication.

"I knew I was going to play college football if I wanted to but I'm just blessed to be in this position to go to college," Gilmore said. "They treated me like family when I was there and I just loved the atmosphere at the games."