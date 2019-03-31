2019 Bloomin’ Festival dates set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN, Ala. - More than 25,000 people will converge on the campus of St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School for two days of art, crafts, and music.

The 35th Annual Bloomin` Festival Arts and Craft Fair will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7, 2019. St. Bernard has been recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society for several years as a 'Top Twenty Event' in the Southeast.

The festival is located adjacent to the school in the world famous Ave Maria Grotto. The picturesque landscape of stone cut buildings on the grounds of Alabama`s only abbey provides a backdrop for the out-of-doors show. More than 140 booths are filled with artists demonstrating and exhibiting their work.

The festival is the largest fundraiser annually for the operation and maintenance of the school. Special discounted rates are offered for the weekend to visit Ave Maria Grotto. Completing the weekend is the giveaway of a new automobile and other valuable prizes.

Admission to the festival is $5, children 5 years and under are free.

Handicapped parking is available, and pets are not allowed.

2019 Prizes: