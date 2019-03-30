Winter’s chill returns! Morning lows in the 30s Sunday, Monday

Cold air blowing in on Sunday drops temperatures well below the seasonal average again: Morning lows will drop into the low to mid-30s, and afternoon highs will struggle into the low-50s (though the wind will make the “feels like” temperatures stay in the 40s).

Clouds will eventually thin out on Sunday afternoon, but even with the sunshine it will feel more like winter than spring! Winter coats will be necessary both Sunday and again Monday, though a warm up is on the way for the second half of the week.

If you got the spring garden started and planted cold-sensitive plants in the ground, you’ll need to take precautions to protect them from a frost/freeze both Sunday morning and Monday morning. Low temperatures will trend upwards into the 60s by the end of the week; daytime highs will also trend upwards, into the 70s before our next rain maker arrives.

Is it the final cold shot of the season??? Our average last freeze usually happens around the first few days of April; however, don’t consider planting until after April 15th. The over-all pattern looks warmer after one more brief shot of colder weather around the 10th-11th. That cool snap could also bring some heavy rain and storms again for the first time since mid-March.